No peanuts and crackerjacks here: Reds show off Opening Day food

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Batter up -- we’re taking you out to the ballgame, but there will be no peanuts and crackerjacks here.
The Cincinnati Reds hosted their annual media tasting event Wednesday to show off what’s on-deck for their 100th Opening Day.
The team will open their 100th season March 28 after the annual Findlay Market Opening Day Parade.
The fanfare and march is sure to make Reds fans hungry, so they’re serving up quite the feast at Great American Ball Park.
Burgers, sandwiches, hot dogs, and fry boxes are all back at the ballpark, but this year, there’s a special theme to it all.
Reds executive chef Gary Davis explained what most of the dishes had in common -- either the food itself is red, or it has a red theme to it in the form of spicy flavors.
For Davis, the product on your plates is just as important as the product on the diamond.
Davis said he wanted the food fans feasted upon to be just as ‘red hot’ as the ‘red hot reds.’ He says he wanted to make fun and approachable food with bold flavors.
Reds public relations manager Michael Anderson said in the last 10 years that they’ve hosted the event, it’s grown from just a few people to more than 70 on Wednesday.
Here’s your starting line-up for the 2019 season:
- Pork Schnitzel sandwich
- Cincinnati Hot Pork sandwich
- Cincinnati Hot Chicken sandwich
- Mac and cheese hot dog
- Big Red Smokey ‘Elote style’ hot dog
- Wicked jalapeno Queen City sausage
- Italian turkey burger
- Red Hot burger
- Big Red Machine burger
- Smoked tri-tip
- Cincinnati hot fry box
- Cheese steak egg rolls
- southwest egg rolls
- Bulgogi Beef egg rolls
- Frisch’s hot fudge sundae
- Frisch’s fries
- Frisch’s spicy tartar sauce
- Reds waffle bowl
The 100th Findlay Market Opening Day parade is scheduled for March 28 with MLB commissioner Rob Manfred serving as grand marshal.
Officials say Reds great and Hall of Fame catcher Johnny Bench will be riding in the parade alongside the commish. Bench will also be catching the first pitch for the start of the big 1-0-0 for the team.
Ahead of the first game, former Reds pitcher Bronson Arroyo will be delivering the official game ball and Hall of Famer Joe Morgan will be the honorary captain for the game.
Reds Hall of Famer Eric Davis will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.
The Reds will take the diamond against the Pittsburgh Pirates later that day at 4:10 p.m.
The team’s 100th anniversary falls on the 150th anniversary of Major League Baseball.
