Ohio to host ‘Free Fishing Days’ in May for unlicensed anglers

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Do you wish you could fish in Ohio but don’t have a proper fishing license?
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is opening up the public waterways to all Ohio residents by hosting two upcoming free fishing events.
The state’s “Free Fishing Days” take place on May 4 and May 5, 2019. There is no need to obtain a fishing license for the Free Fishing Days.
The events offers Ohioans of all ages to experience the fun of catching a fish.
There should be plenty of walleye, steelhead, rainbow trout, and striped bass available for reeling in.
An annual fishing license, which is required for all Ohio residents cost $19 per year. Lifetime fishing licenses can also be purchased.
