Oxford explosion hospitalizes 2 boys

OXFORD, OH (FOX19) - Two 12-year-old boys were hospitalized overnight in an explosion in Oxford, police said.
One of the boys was hurt so badly, he had to be flown in a medical helicopter to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, said Lt. Lisa Fenning.
She said witnesses reported the boys were riding their bicycles in an alley on Withrow Street just before the explosion was reported about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.
“From what witnesses say they were just riding their bikes south in the alley. That was the last of what anyone saw of what they were doing. The next thing anybody knew was hearing an explosion,” Fenning said.
Staff at nearby McCollough-Hyde Memorial Hospital heard the explosion and scrambled to help.
“People were already running to the hospital from this area to get the help of hospital staff,” Fenning said. "All I was told at the hospital they had quite a group of people running in terror to get their help, but the nurses were already on their way out.”
One of the boys was treated for non-life threatening injuries at that hospital, police said.
The other boy, the one who was flown to the hospital in Cincinnati, was listed in serious condition, they said.
Witnesses told police they thought they heard what sounded like fireworks in the area, but investigators are still working to determine what happened, according to Fenning.
“We knew it was already very serious. Then as soon as the caution tape goes up, we knew that it was extreme,” said one witness, Melanie Wasseman.
Another witness, Lena Koenig, tells us: “My first thought was that I was surprised to hear that there was 12-year old-boys anywhere around this area. Because this is really college housing over here. There’s fraternity houses around and then we have the hospital.”
