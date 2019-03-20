Parole hearings for NKY man convicted of killing parents, holding class hostage begin

FRANKFORT, KY (FOX19) - The parole hearings for a convicted northern Kentucky killer began Wednesday morning.
Clay Shrout shot and killed his parents and two younger sisters in their northern Kentucky home in 1994.
He then went to his Ryle High School trigonometry class and held the students hostage at gunpoint.
In 1995, Shrout was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 25 years.
Shrout faces a nine-member panel Monday who can either vote to grant parole or defer for up to 5 years.
He originally faced a two-person panel Wednesday morning, but the panel could not agree on a decision.
Shrout was questioned heavily by both members of the two-person panel.
He said he began using drugs a year or so before the killings and claimed he and his dad got into a yelling match the day before he murdered his family.
Shrout said he took his dad’s gun out of his car, and when he woke up the next morning he used it to kill his family.
He said he held his class hostage hoping to have police kill him after what he’d done at his house.
Then-President Bill Clinton awarded Ryle assistant principal Steve Sorrell a presidential award for getting the gun away from Shrout.
Sorrell told FOX19 NOW he prefers to save his remarks for the parole board.
If granted parole, Shrout could be released in May.
