Police: 2 men arrested for 2016 homicide in Bond Hill

Police: 2 men arrested for 2016 homicide in Bond Hill
Akyame Daniels, 26, Mario Gibson, 36
By FOX19 NOW Web Staff | March 20, 2019 at 3:20 PM EST - Updated March 20 at 3:23 PM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Two men are under arrest in connection with the 2016 shooting death of a woman in Bond Hill.

Police were called to the 4700 block of Reading Road on Jan. 14, 2016 for a report of shots fired and a vehicle crash.

Iesha Williams was found with gunshot wounds to her side inside her crashed truck near the Norwood Lateral.

Williams was taken to University Hospital and died of her injuries on Jan. 23, 2016.

PREVIOUS | Bond Hill woman dies from Jan. 14 shooting | CPD in need of help with 16 unsolved murders

According to authorities, her truck had around six to nine bullet holes.

On March 20, the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit with assistance from the Fugitive Apprehension Squad arrested and charged Akyame Daniels, 26, and Mario Gibson, 36, with murder for the death of Williams.

Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.