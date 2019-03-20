Proposed Ohio bill would outlaw smoking in a car with a passenger under 6 years old

By Chris Anderson | March 20, 2019 at 12:51 PM EST - Updated March 20 at 4:07 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - An Ohio legislator proposed a bill that would make smoking in a motor vehicle illegal if there is a passenger under 6 years old riding along.

Senate Bill 78 was introduced on March 6 by Democratic Sen. Tina Maharath.

If passed, the legislation would prohibit inhaling, exhaling, burning, or carrying “any lighted cigar, cigarette, pipe, or other lighted smoking device for burning tobacco or any other plant.”

[ View current version of Senate Bill 78 ]

Violators of the proposed legislation would be fined $500 for the first offense and an additional $250 for each subsequent citation.

The proposal has been referred to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

