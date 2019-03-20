Sextortion victim threatened with blackmail on social media, police say

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Oxford police are investigating after victim of sextortion described being tricked into exposing himself on social media - then threatened with blackmail.
According to a police report, the victim met the woman online when she sent him a friend request on Facebook Sunday night.
Police have not released her name, but the report said she is from Seoul, South Korea.
The report states the two started video chatting and the victim began to pleasure himself on camera. He did not know she was recording.
“The bad folks know that they can take advantage of folks. And I guess the most fundamental advice I can give someone is if anything you do in any electronic form just assume it’s not private,” FOX19 NOW Tech Expert Dave Hatter said.
According to the report, soon after the woman contacted the victim and showed him the video. She threatened to take it and post it to the Miami University Facebook page if he didn’t send $3,000.
“In this particular case it seems like this person voluntarily engaged in this behavior and unfortunately they tried to extort him. I would say this is probably a lot more common then we know,” Hatter said.
The victim blocked the woman on Facebook and then deleted his account. He then called the police who responded to Miami Commons about a harassment complaint.
Hatter said the chances of catching whoever is behind the sextortion are not good.
“In many cases, these people are in some foreign country where there may not be any kind of extradition policy so even if you know where they are there is no simple way to go after them,” he said.
Police posted the following message on Facebook:
This is not the first time this kind of scam has been reported to us. Lesson: Don’t do this. And don’t believe these threats. He deactivated his account immediately and did not pay her, which was the right thing to do. Take precautions not to put yourself in these types of situations.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.