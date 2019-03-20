Showers return to the Tri-State

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Spring arrives at 5:58 PM. Daytime highs are going to reach the mid to upper 50s. Watch for a few showers during the afternoon and evening with the bulk of the wet weather arriving overnight.
There will be showers in tomorrow morning’s forecast. However, by the afternoon, dry weather will return with highs in the upper 40s.
Dry conditions stick around through the weekend with temperatures warning to around 60 degrees Sunday afternoon.
