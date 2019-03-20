WATCH LIVE: Wagner mother in court for Rhoden family massacre

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - One of the suspects in the Pike County Massacre appears again in court Wednesday afternoon.
A judge is expected to rule on whether to allow a jury to hear evidence related to crimes that Angela Wagner committed in the past.
Wagner, her husband and two sons are accused of killing eight members of the Rhoden family in 2016.
Billy Wagner, 47, Angela Wagner, 48, and their sons Edward “Jake," 26, and George IV, 27, are charged with aggravated murder and face the possibility of the death penalty.
All have pleaded not guilty and are being held without bond at separate Ohio jails.
Angela’s mother Rita Newcomb, 65, and Billy’s mother Fredericka Wagner, 76, are accused of assisting with covering up the killings.
The victims were family patriarch Christopher Rhoden, 40; his older brother, Kenneth Rhoden, 44; his cousin, Gary Rhoden; his former wife, Dana Lynn Rhoden, 37, and their children: Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, Hanna Mae Rhoden, 19, Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16, and Frankie’s fiancé, Hannah Gilley.
The Rhodens were found in four separate trailers at two locations near Piketon the morning of April 22, 2016.
The slayings are considered the state’s most complex homicide investigation to date, resulting in more than 1,000 tips, hundreds of people interviewed and dozens of search warrants, officials said.
