Active SWAT situation at Sharonville hotel

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - There is an active SWAT situation at the Red Roof Inn is Sharonville, according to the Sharonville Police Department.
According to an officer on the scene, the suspect stole a vehicle and was found to be staying at the hotel. They received information there were weapons involved and called SWAT to the scene.
Police said the subject is contained and negotiations are continuing via phone.
For safety precautions, Sharon Road is closed between the I-75 overpass to Canal Road.
Police have not released any further details at this time.
