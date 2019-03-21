Active SWAT situation at Sharonville hotel

Active SWAT situation at Sharonville hotel
Sharonville and Evendale police evacuated the Red Roof Inn for a situation involving the SWAT team.
March 21, 2019 at 1:04 PM EST - Updated March 21 at 2:05 PM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - There is an active SWAT situation at the Red Roof Inn is Sharonville, according to the Sharonville Police Department.

According to an officer on the scene, the suspect stole a vehicle and was found to be staying at the hotel. They received information there were weapons involved and called SWAT to the scene.

SWAT situation at the Red Roof Inn in Sharonville.
SWAT situation at the Red Roof Inn in Sharonville.

Police said the subject is contained and negotiations are continuing via phone.

For safety precautions, Sharon Road is closed between the I-75 overpass to Canal Road.

***** UPDATE 1345 ***** Due to the ongoing situation and to maintain safety in the area, Sharon Road is being closed...

Posted by Sharonville Police Department on Thursday, March 21, 2019

Police have not released any further details at this time.

Stay with FOX19 NOW for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.