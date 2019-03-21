Arresting officer recalls grisly details of Clay Shrout shooting: ‘There’s evil in the world’

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The parole hearing for a man who murdered his entire family 25 years ago has been delayed until Monday. In front of two parole board members Wednesday, he claimed his mother abused him as a child.
“My mother had sexually abused me when I was younger," Clay Shrout said. “I don’t want you to think that I’m using that as an excuse or a justification, but that is what happened."
Shrout shot and killed his parents and two younger sisters in their northern Kentucky home in 1994. He then went to his Ryle High School trigonometry class and held the students hostage at gunpoint.
Jeff Martin, the retried northern Kentucky police officer who arrested Shrout, says Shrout has had every opportunity in the past 25 years to inform the authorities of this claim of abuse. Martin is now the Director of Pastoral Care at the First Christian Church in Burlington.
“First thing I said to him was, ‘What’s going on?’ And he said, ‘I’ve had a bad day today.’ I said, ‘Oh yeah?’ He said, ‘I’ve killed my whole family,'" said Martin.
Martin says Shrout’s mother was shot between the eyes, and his father was shot in a “couple places.”
“His older sister was shot in the chest," said Martin.
The younger sister woke up hearing the noise and confronted Shrout in the hallway. Martin says Shrout calmed her down, got her back in bed, and when she closed her eyes Shrout shot her “in the top of the head.”
“He returned, found his father struggling to get out of bed and he shot him again,” said Martin.
According to Martin, Shrout said he didn’t want his sisters to grow up without parents.
Shrout told the parole board he went to Ryle High School hoping police would shoot and kill him there after taking a classroom hostage.
Martin says Shrout kept the Anarchists’ Cookbook by his bedside and dabbled in the occult.
Since his incarceration, Shrout has not been a model prisoner. Martin says he tried to escape three times.
“It was amazing to me that two parole board members couldn’t come to a conclusion that this individual needs to stay in jail the rest of his life," said Martin. "There’s evil in the world and there was certainly evil in Clay Shrout that day.”
