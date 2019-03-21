Bo Dukes found guilty in Wilcox Co. trial in Tara Grinstead case

Bo Dukes found guilty in Wilcox Co. trial in Tara Grinstead case
Bo Dukes in court, during Voire Dire
By Jordan Barela | March 21, 2019 at 4:13 PM EST - Updated March 21 at 5:20 PM

ABBEVILLE, GA (WALB) - A jury reached a verdict in Bo Dukes’ trial in Wilcox County in the Tara Grinstead case.

A jury found Dukes guilty of all four counts he was facing in Wilcox County in connection to Grinstead’s death.

Dukes was charged with concealing a death, two counts of making false statements and hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal in the Grinstead case.

Sentencing is Friday at 9 a.m. in the Wilcox County Courthouse.

Previous trial coverage:

[ Day 1: Opening statements heard in Bo Dukes trial for Grinstead case ]

[ Day 2: More testimony wraps up Tuesday in Bo Dukes trial ]

[ Day 3: Bo Dukes admits in interview shown in trial to helping dispose of Tara Grinstead’s body ]

[ Day 4: Arguments conclude in Bo Dukes trial in Grinstead case ]

Grinstead, a Irwin County teacher and beauty queen, disappeared in 2005.

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.