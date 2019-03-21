Driver pleads guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide for killing Rumpke worker

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The driver accused of hitting and killing a Rumpke worker pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide in court on Thursday.
In December, Brian Jankovich was indicted on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count each of vehicular homicide and vehicular manslaughter.
He had marijuana in his system and was speeding 42 mph in a 35 mph zone when his tan 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche struck David Evans on Central Avenue and Henkel Road just before 6:30 a.m. July 30, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report.
Evans, 52, of White Oak, was impaled into another vehicle, the report states.
A witness stopped and called 911.
Evans was airlifted to a Dayton hospital but died on the flight there.
Jankovich will be sentenced on May 10, according to the Journal News. He faces up to 60 months in prison.
