Gov. DeWine declares state of emergency, counties can use federal funds on repairs

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - It’s currently a rocky road to get where you need to be across the Greater Cincinnati area.
Cincinnati roads saw a lot of damage caused by inclement weather over the last six or seven weeks, causing Governor Mike DeWine to declare a state of emergency Wednesday.
37 Ohio counties reported road damage from the weather.
The Governor’s proclamation allows local government to use federal funds to fix the roads.
Cincinnati City Council used that proclamation Wednesday to declare the landslide situation on Columbia Parkway and emergency.
In a release, Gov. Dewine said “many of these roads are in dangerous condition, impacting the safety of Ohio’s drivers,” adding that the funds will help with unplanned repair costs.
Damage can still be seen across many Greater Cincinnati counties including Georgetown where Mt. Orab park washed away for weeks.
DeWine’s proclamation opens up cash flow to the pothole problems and beyond on the interstates, highways and secondary roads.
The order also means Ohioans can be reimbursed for work that dates back to Feb. 6.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.