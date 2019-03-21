3 Greater Cincinnatians charged in national foreclosure scam

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - FBI agents say ring of 11 scammers targeted families who were about to lost their homes, the bureau’s Cincinnati office said.
Of those 11 charged in the national foreclosure relief scam, three are from the Greater Cincinnati area.
Lorin Bucker, 62, of Hamilton, Garrett Stevenson, 41, of Cincinnati, and Joel Harvey, 36, of Cincinnati are all facing charges.
The FBI says all 11 suspects sent more than 22,000 mailers in the Tri-State area promising to ‘stop foreclosure’ or ‘stop the sheriff sale’ of the victims’ homes for a fixed fee.
The scammers also recruited people who used ‘online databases’ and ‘court record’ to identify vulnerable, financially distressed homeowners who recently received notice of foreclosure on their home, agents say.
The bureau says the scam was a nationwide plan to commit mail and wire fraud.
FBI agents have arrested eight members of the ring so far.
The suspects were indicted earlier in March.
