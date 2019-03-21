Man accused of ‘randomly’ punching people in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A man is accused of randomly punching people in the face, head and neck in downtown Cincinnati.
Ledavid Beasley, 29, attacked four victims total, including a man he punched in the right side of his neck, Cincinnati police wrote in a criminal complaint.
He is held without bond on four counts of assault at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
Beasley is scheduled to face a judge at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
He has been in and out of the county jail several times over the past decade, racking up more than a dozen arrests since 2009, court records show.
Beasley was charged with assault in another incident earlier this year. A woman told police he slapped her in the forehead on Jan. 12, a criminal complaint states.
The charge was dismissed by month’s end, however. Court records do not indicate why.
The following week, on Feb. 4, Beasley was convicted of a 2018 menacing charge and sentenced to jail for 30 days, court records show. He received 23 days credit and was committed for 8 days.
Cincinnati police charged him after he threatened to hurt a woman and their children on Oct. 13, according to a sworn affidavit.
A temporary protection order was issued following his arrest, but that was cancelled when he was convicted and sentenced.
Beasley also has been convicted of several other charges: resisting arrest, obstructing official business, possession of drugs and having weapons while under disability.
The final charge, a felony, was filed after a loaded F.I.E. Titan .25-caliber semiautomatic handgun was found in his right pants pocket on Aug. 18, 2016, police wrote in a criminal complaint.
A judge sentenced Beasley to 12 months in prison, court records show.
