Missing persons nonprofit seen searching area where bones found in Delhi Twp

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - An organization dedicated to searching for missing persons was seen in the area of Delhi Township where bones were found this week.
A person walking through a wooded area near Rosemont Avenue came upon the remains Wednesday. The bones were located on the border of Delhi Township and Price Hill.
The organization Texas EquuSearch was seen searching the location Thursday afternoon.
When police finished collecting the remains on Wednesday, they brought up at least half a dozen bags from the ravine and placed them in the coroner’s van. Investigators have said it’s too early to know what happened.
