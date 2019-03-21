Norwood police investigate rash of car break-ins

NORWOOD, OH (FOX19) - Police said they are investigating after multiple victims reported similar crimes in a Norwood neighborhood.
At least 15 cars were broken into in the past few weeks, according to police reports.
Victims said they found their car window shattered and their belongings rummaged through.
The suspect or suspects got away with a firearm, BEAT headphones, credit cards and other items, the reports show.
Lt. Ron Murphy said this is a crime of opportunity.
“We used to say don’t leave valuables in your car. Now, we say don’t leave anything in your car,” he said.
Police took a juvenile into custody but investigators could not say if the juvenile is the suspect for all of the break-ins.
