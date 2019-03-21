Serious injury crash on Sixth Street Viaduct

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Serious to possibly life-threatening injuries are reported in a crash that partially closed the Sixth Street Viaduct Thursday morning, Cincinnati police said.
Officers responded to the accident on the viaduct at Mehring Way shortly after 7 a.m.
Heavy traffic backed up as a result of just one lane being open westbound on the viaduct.
Now two lanes are open eastbound, according to police.
First responders are still on scene investigating and awaiting a tow truck to remove the vehicle involved.
Police suggest motorists detour onto State Street to 8th Street to Freeman Avenue.
