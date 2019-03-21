Serious injury crash on Sixth Street Viaduct

By Jennifer Edwards Baker | March 21, 2019 at 7:38 AM EST - Updated March 21 at 8:07 AM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Serious to possibly life-threatening injuries are reported in a crash that partially closed the Sixth Street Viaduct Thursday morning, Cincinnati police said.

Officers responded to the accident on the viaduct at Mehring Way shortly after 7 a.m.

Heavy traffic backed up as a result of just one lane being open westbound on the viaduct.

Now two lanes are open eastbound, according to police.

First responders are still on scene investigating and awaiting a tow truck to remove the vehicle involved.

Police suggest motorists detour onto State Street to 8th Street to Freeman Avenue.

