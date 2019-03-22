Allegations of ‘brutal and deplorable’ hazing prompt Miami U fraternity suspension

OXFORD, OH (FOX19) - Miami University has suspended the Delta Tau Delta fraternity Friday afternoon following reports of hazing.
University President Gregory Crawford announced the suspension in an email to the community.
“The contents of this report are brutal and deplorable, and have brought us to a tipping point on this campus,” Crawford said.
According to The Miami Student, sophomore students living in the fraternity house are being moved to residence halls.
The email stated a long-term decision of Delta Tau Delta will be made after the investigation has been completed.
"Dear Miami Community,
It is with a heavy heart and deep disappointment that I write this email. This week we received a serious and credible report of dangerous hazing in one of our fraternities, Delta Tau Delta. Given the emphasis our Student Life division has placed in recent months on improving the standards for the health and well-being of the Greek community on Miami’s campus, I am even more disheartened and outraged by the behavior outlined in the complaint.
Let me be clear, hazing is not tolerated on our campus. The administration will take swift, stern and appropriate action in handling any and all cases of hazing.
Effective immediately Delta Tau Delta is summarily suspended and the second-year housing exemption has been revoked while the investigation is on-going. All sophomores currently living in the fraternity house are being relocated into the residence halls. A decision about the long-term future of Delta Tau Delta will be made once the investigation is finalized and a formal hearing is completed.
The contents of this report are brutal and deplorable, and have brought us to a tipping point on this campus. As a result, I have asked University leaders to review the allegations in the context of our larger Greek community and to make recommendations that can be implemented immediately across all fraternities and sororities. Nothing is off limits in this evaluation.
We have zero tolerance for these egregious acts in our Greek community. Miami’s code of Love & Honor is not simply a tagline for this institution, it is a guiding statement of our values. It is my hope that each one of us will look to this code, live by its intent and be a model for a community that values and honors each member."
