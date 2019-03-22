Boston Public Library lounge serves up literary-inspired cocktails

BOSTON (WBZ/CNN) - You can now get a cup of tea, a cocktail or something to eat at the Boston Public Library in Copley Square thanks to the Map Room Tea Lounge, a cafe with beverages and small-bite plates.
It boasts architecture from the 1800s, exposed brick, and lots of maps - but tea-infused cocktails are the feature.
The drinks are all inspired by works of literature, with names like “Tequila Mockingbird,” and the lounge plans to host events like book readings or small shows by local musicians.
Currently, the Map Room Tea Lounge is open Wednesday and Thursday from mid-afternoon to mid-evening, Friday and saturday from late morning to late afternoon, and from 1 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. on Sunday.
“What we were hoped to see is bringing different cultures and different people together to have really unique spirits and really unique cuisine and a really interesting environment,” said Salvatore DeGeorge, manager of The Catered Affair, which operates the cafe.
The place is open for business now, but the grand opening will be held on May 21.
