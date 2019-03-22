Competency hearings begin for substitute accused of touching himself during class

FAIRFIELD, OH (FOX19) - A hearing to determine if a substitute teacher is competent to stand trial kicked off this week in Fairfield.
Tracey Abraham is accused of touching himself during class in front of students at Creekside Middle. He’s facing public indecency charges after a student posted a video of Abraham to social media.
On Thursday, a judge saw video of detectives interviewing the substitute teacher.
Abraham’s defense team argues that his intelligence quotient (IQ) ranges from 69 to 74. They say he was successful in school, but that was only possible through special programs. He was unable to maintain employment in his adult life, but was able to qualify as a sub. They say he did not understand his rights after he was arrested.
The prosecution claims Abraham said he understood his Miranda rights when asked and that he understood what was happening during the interview process.
The competency hearings could take several more days before the judge rules.
