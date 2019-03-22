Driver flees OSP in Camp Washington

CAMP WASHINGTON, OH (FOX19) - Authorities searched overnight for the driver who fled them in a vehicle and then on foot in Camp Washington.
An Ohio State Highway Patrol state trooper attempted to pull a vehicle over after the driver made a traffic violation in the area of Spring Grove Village to Bates Avenue at 2:13 a.m., according to the patrol’s Clermont County post.
The driver wrecked on Bates Alley, got out and ran off, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.
State patrol officials said no one was hurt and declined to release further details, saying the matter was under investigation.
