Ezzard Charles Drive to close at Central Parkway until Monday

WEST END, OH (FOX19) - Ezzard Charles Drive is expected to close Friday morning until 5 a.m. Monday between Central Parkway and Linn Street for underground utility work related to the FC Cincinnati soccer stadium project in the West End, city officials said.
It’s not clear yet when the road will shut down. It was supposed to at 9 a.m., but the road remains open.
Crews will remove an old water pipe and replace it with a large section of new pipe at the intersection of Cutter Street and Ezzard Charles.
Local access for residents and businesses will be allowed via John Street.
Motorists who wish to travel east on Ezzard Charles will be detoured via Linn Street to Liberty Street.
The westbound closure of Ezzard Charles that has been in place since mid-January remains, and motorists will continue to be detoured via Central Parkway.
Detour signs are posted to help drivers navigate around.
Crews are replacing water main infrastructure in place more than 100 years, since 1907.
