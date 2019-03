CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A report compiled by 18 scientists and researchers shows that the Great Lakes and the surrounding regions are warming faster than anywhere else in the continental United States.

The 74-page report , which was released Thursday by the Environmental Law and Policy Center, says the annual mean air temperature in the Great Lakes region rose 1.6 degrees from 1901-60 and from 1985-2016. The mean air temperature for the rest of the U.S. during the same time period rose 1.2 degrees.

The warming trend will likely lead to less winter snowfall, but more lake effect snow as well as summer heat waves and droughts, according to the report.

The climate changes have been linked to heavy human use, carbon dioxide and methane gases being unnaturally pumped into the atmosphere, invasive species, agricultural runoffs.