In light of Gang of Five case, city informs employees of new texting policy

Until then, please do the following: Take immediate steps to preserve public records currently on your personal devices. Options include taking screen shots of text messages discussing City business and emailing them to your City email account. No City business-related text messages can be deleted from City or personal devices even if they pre-date the Court’s decision. Take immediate steps to ensure that the default settings on your personal devices will not result in the deletion of public record before the applicable retention period has lapsed. The Law Department is working to clarify and update the City’s retention policy to specify the applicable retention period for text messages related to City business. Until such time, please do not delete any of your texts related to City business. Attached is additional information on how to change settings on cell phones. Use only City devices and City accounts to conduct City-related business, rather than personal devices and accounts. I understand the value and efficiency of texting, and I do not want to discourage text messaging for appropriate work purposes. However, you need to be mindful of the content of any work-related text messages as the messages are public information and can be reviewed by anyone who submits a related request under the Ohio Public Records Act. When in doubt, use City-issued devices such as City email accounts and City phones to minimize the operational burden imposed by the requirement to preserve City-business-related texts on your personal devices. Updated policies will be distributed to all City employees when they are finalized, but until then, please adhere to the guidelines set in this memo.