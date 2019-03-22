Man found guilty of fatal stabbing of DAAP grad, Art Academy teacher

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - On Wednesday, a jury found the man accused in the death of Corrina Mehiel, a former Art Academy of Cincinnati professor and DAAP graduate, guilty on all counts.
According to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, El Hadji Toure was found guilty of first degree premeditated murder, first degree sexual abuse, robbery and related charges. The jury also declared the murder was “heinous, atrocious or cruel.”
On March 21, 2017, police were called to her D.C. apartment in the 600 block of 14th Street. Mehiel was pronounced dead at the scene. She had been stabbed multiple times.
Within a week of the murder, Toure was arrested.
Police were able to track him down by following Mehiel’s stolen Prius and a trail of $4,000 worth of ATM withdraws made with Mehiel’s debit card, the Enquirer said.
The Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch reported that Mehiel was from Burnsville, North Carolina. However, the 34-year-old was born in Seattle and lived in the Cincinnati area for several years.
Mehiel received her Master of Fine Arts degree from the University of Cincinnati’s College of Design, Architecture, Art, and Planning in 2013, according to her website.
Toure will be sentenced on June 7, the Enquirer said. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.