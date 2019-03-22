2nd man dies from Sayler Park crash last month

SAYLER PARK, OH (FOX19) - A second person has died from injuries he suffered in a crash last month in Sayler Park.
Kevin Fritsch, 61, died Thursday at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according a passenger in a 2005 Ford F250 pickup truck.
Fritsch has been at the hospital since he was critically hurt in the Feb. 26 that shut down River Road for several hours when two semi trucks and a small truck collided.
According to Cincinnati police, Charles Foust Jr., 64, was driving a 2005 Ford F250 truck when he attempted to turn east onto River Road from Monitor Avenue.
James Hopkins, 28, was traveling west on River Road when his semi struck Foust’s vehicle forcing him off the roadway into the median, police said.
The impact from the crash forced Hopkins’ vehicle to cross the double yellow line and overturn into eastbound traffic where he was struck by a semi driven by 60-year-old Jospeh Winter, police said.
Foust was pronounced dead at the scene.
Fritsch was a passenger in Foust’s vehicle.
Hopkins sustained minor injuries.
