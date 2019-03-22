Online communication studies degree provides competitive advantage

In addition to a flexible schedule, you’ll also receive a number of benefits including, multiple start dates throughout the year so you can start building your future when the time is right for you. You can also take advantage of free tutoring and career services assistance. Once you enroll, your dedicated personal advisor will help you design your graduation plan and offer support and assistance along the way. Online students are also eligible to apply for financial aid and transfer credits from other regionally accredited colleges and universities.