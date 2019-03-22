5 reasons to become a paralegal

One of approximately 260 ABA-approved paralegal programs – out of more than 1,000 in the United States – EKU’s paralegal program is continuously recognized for excellence. Students are given a unique and intensive residency experience that allows access to practicing attorneys, paralegals, and judges, as well as opportunities to utilize the law library and courthouse vault. As an online student at EKU, you’ll benefit from accelerated 8-week courses and multiple start dates so you can start building your future when the time is right for you. You can also take advantage of free tutoring, active job placement assistance, and your dedicated advisor will help design your graduation plan and offer support and assistance along the way. Online students are also eligible to apply for financial aid and transfer credits from other regionally accredited colleges and universities.