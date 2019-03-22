Staying Dry For The First Full Weekend Of Spring

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Look for a weekend with sunshine and temperatures slowly warming into the upper 50′s to near 60 degrees by Sunday afternoon. We start out your Friday dry, and then a breezy afternoon on tap with a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures rise to near 50 degrees.
Saturday will be the best looking day with plenty of sunshine as an area of high pressure continues to build into the area and temperatures near 50 degrees for a daytime high. Then a sun and cloud mix on Sunday as our next chance of rain will arrive late Sunday into Monday morning.
Next week we look to be dry after Monday and that includes Opening Day with temperatures in the low 60′s for highs, of course we will tweak the forecast as we get closer.
