Bearcats pre-game show previews UC vs Iowa
By Sarah Hager | March 22, 2019 at 10:17 AM EST - Updated March 22 at 10:59 AM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - It’s the greatest time of the year for college basketball fans: March Madness is upon us and descended upon Ohio’s capitol.

*Cue March Madness music* It's dancing time, Bearcats! 🏀 Joe Danneman - WXIX & Jeremy Rauch WXIX are live at Nationwide Arena as UC gets set for tip-off against Iowa. You can watch it live on Roku & Amazon Fire >> https://bit.ly/2Fl9PTX

Posted by FOX19 on Friday, March 22, 2019

The University of Cincinnati Bearcats will take the court at Nationwide Arena Friday afternoon.

Seventh ranked UC will face 10th ranked Iowa at 12:15 p.m. in the tournament’s round of 64.

For Cincinnatians who couldn’t make the trip or are looking for the latest leading up to the game, Joe Danneman and Jeremy Rauch were live in Columbus with what fans can expect from the game.

If the Bearcats win, they’ll go on to face the winner of second-seeded Tennessee versus Colgate Sunday.

