Bearcats pre-game show previews UC vs Iowa

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - It’s the greatest time of the year for college basketball fans: March Madness is upon us and descended upon Ohio’s capitol.
The University of Cincinnati Bearcats will take the court at Nationwide Arena Friday afternoon.
Seventh ranked UC will face 10th ranked Iowa at 12:15 p.m. in the tournament’s round of 64.
For Cincinnatians who couldn’t make the trip or are looking for the latest leading up to the game, Joe Danneman and Jeremy Rauch were live in Columbus with what fans can expect from the game.
If the Bearcats win, they’ll go on to face the winner of second-seeded Tennessee versus Colgate Sunday.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.