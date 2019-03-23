Family searches for answers in loved one’s death: ‘If it was me, I’m telling’

DELHI, OH (FOX19) - A Delhi family is reaching out to the public, hoping someone can help them solve a murder.
It’s been just more than nine months since 21-year-old Thomas Maul, Jr. was gunned down in Over the Rhine.
The family plans on making a significant financial announcement Sunday. They are hoping it will help solve this crime.
Eyvette Maul and Eunice Maul-Dunham are the aunts to the 21-year-old who died in June of 2018. During that time Cincinnati police was dealing with three murders in five days in OTR.
The 21-year-old’s family says he was killed when someone got out of a car along East Clifton Avenue and shot him at close range standing outside. He would have turned 22 just two just days later.
The family says he had a friend with him that day -- they feel that friend knows something.
“If the shoe was on the other foot and if it was me, I’m telling. I’m going to tell everything I can tell,” said Eyvette Maul.
They describe Thomas Maul, Jr. as fun with a great smile -- they say he could make a person laugh. But the family says the 21-year-old was about more than that. He also gave back.
“I miss him calling me every morning, ‘Are you going down to feed the homeless?’ Every Saturday," she said. "I’d say, ‘Yeah,’ and he’d say, ‘I’ll meet you down there.’”
Right now the family is hoping someone will see this story and come forward with any information they might have.
“I’m not sure what they are about,” said Eunice Maul-Dunham, when asked about a possible motive. “I am just hoping they stop.”
The family plans on making that announcement on Sunday at 5 p.m. in Delhi. They will be giving out dinners.
It will be held at 890 Stonebridge Dr.
