Scooter Gennett to miss 8-12 weeks with groin injury

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Reds All-Star second baseman Scooter Gennett will miss a significant portion of the season with a groin injury.
Gennett suffered a strained groin in the Reds’ spring training game Friday in Arizona. The team announced he is expected to miss the next eight-to-twelve weeks to recover.
Gennett had his best season as a pro in 2018, finishing with a .310 batting average and 23 home runs.
Manager David Bell said Jose Peraza will slide to second base to fill in for Gennett and Jose Iglesias will play shortstop.
The Reds open the season Thursday at Great American Ball Park against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
