Sunday Rain Showers

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -Clouds will increase overnight in advance of two weather features that promise rain for Sunday afternoon, Sunday night, and into Monday.
The first feature, an upper low to the west, will kick off rain Sunday afternoon as it drifts eastward from the central plains.
Despite the scattered showers, expect afternoon high temps in the upper 50s.
The second feature, a cold front, will move over the area Sunday night into Monday morning with some more persistent rainfall.
Low temps Monday morning will only fall into the mid 40s, while afternoon highs will be limited to the upper 40s.
High pressure and sunshine return for Tuesday through Thursday with high temps climbing into the mid 60s for Opening Day.
Rain chances return for Friday and Saturday.
