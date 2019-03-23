A sunny and pleasant afternoon on the way!

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - This afternoon, high pressure will deliver dry skies and plenty of sunshine to the area. Temperatures will climb into the mid 50s.
As an area of low pressure approaches and weakens, a few showers will be possible tomorrow afternoon and evening. The wet weather will stick around the first half of Monday as well.
Dry weather returns for the rest of the workweek. (Including Red’s Opening Day!) Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid 60s by Thursday.
