FC Cincinnati wins second straight in shutout fashion

FOXBOROUGH, MA (FOX19) - FC Cincinnati pitched a second straight shutout and picked up their first road win in Major League Soccer with a 2-0 win over New England on Sunday.
Kekuta Manneh scored the first goal of the game in the 44th minute. Kenny Saief added the insurance goal in the 65th minute.
Since losing their opener in Seattle, FCC is unbeaten in three straight games and is now tied for the Eastern Conference lead with seven points through four games.
FC Cincinnati returns home for the next two games against the Philadelphia Union on Saturday, March 30, at 7:30 p.m. followed by Sporting K.C. on Sunday, April 7, at 3 p.m.
