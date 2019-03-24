Governor Mike DeWine orders flags flown at half-staff for Ohio soldier killed in Afghanistan

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Associated Press reports the Pentagon has identified the two U.S. soldiers killed in Afghanistan during a combat mission in Kunduz Province on Friday.
AP said the men were identified as 29-year-old Spc. Joseph P. Collette of Lancaster and 33-year-old Sgt. 1st Class Will D. Lindsay of Cortez, Colorado.
“Collette was assigned to the 242nd Ordnance Battalion, 71st Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group,” according to AP.
“Lindsay was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne). Both were based at Fort Carson,” Colorado, AP said.
Governor Mike DeWine ordered the United States and State of Ohio flags to be flown at half-staff at all public buildings and grounds throughout Fairfield County and at the Ohio Statehouse on Saturday until sunset on the day of Spc. Collette’s funeral.
According to AP, “The fatalities bring to four the number of U.S. soldiers killed so far this year in Afghanistan. The deaths underscore the difficulties in bringing peace to the war-ravaged country.”
