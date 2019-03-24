Man wanted in Queensgate abduction

Man is wanted for an abduction in Queensgate.
March 24, 2019

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -Cincinnati Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in an abduction in the Queensgate area.

Police say Durrell L. Turner, 33, is wanted for an abduction that happened on Sunday at 1:34 a.m. on Linn Street.

Turner’s vehicle is a 2005 silver Ford Taurus with a license plate number of GUH6660-Ohio, said police.

Anyone with information is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-352-3040 or submit an online tip at TIP411.com. Callers can remain anonymous and may receive compensation for their information.

