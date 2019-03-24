Mueller report: Ohio’s two senators agree full report should be released

“Today’s summary by the Attorney General says that the Special Counsel’s report confirms that Russians meddled in the 2016 election but finds no evidence of collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign. Finally, the summary indicates that the Special Counsel reached no conclusion on obstruction of justice. The Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General have concluded that the Special Counsel’s investigation did not include sufficient evidence to warrant any obstruction of justice charges against the president."As I’ve said consistently, I believe the report should be made public, with important exceptions for grand jury or classified information, and I hope the Attorney General provides as much information to the public as he possibly can, as soon as he can. I appreciate the summary received today, and hope to have the opportunity to review the report very soon.”