Rain Overnight into Monday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -A weakening low pressure system will move east southeast through the Ohio valley tonight and Monday bringing scattered showers to the region.
Clouds and rainfall will temper morning low temps. Expect mid 40s when you head out to work or school.
By early Monday afternoon the rain will be ending and skies will start the clearing process. Afternoon highs will only manage upper 40s.
High pressure and sunshine return for Tuesday through Thursday with afternoon high temps climbing into the mid 60s for Opening Day.
Temperatures will remain mild through Saturday, but another weather system will take shape by the end of the week with rain chances from Friday through Sunday.
Behind this system cooler air will filter back into the tri-state.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.