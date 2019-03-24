Showers stick around this afternoon and evening

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - An area of low pressure will usher wet weather into our region. Sunday watch for scattered showers with highs in the upper 50s.
Scattered showers will continue to rotate through the area tonight. Another round of rain is expected Monday morning. This system will move out of the area tomorrow afternoon.
Dry weather returns for the rest of the workweek, including Red’s Opening Day! Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid 60s by Thursday.
