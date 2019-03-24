16-year-old in critical condition after being struck by vehicle

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A 16-year-old is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Westwood.
Cincinnati Police responded to reports of a serious injury crash in 3100 block of Harrison Avenue near Urwiler Avenue.
The pedestrian was hit while crossing the street on Saturday at approximately 3:05, according to police.
The 16-year-old sustained critical injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to University Hospital. Police say he’s in critical condition.
The driver was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured in the crash.
Excessive speed and impairment do not seem to be factors in the crash, police say.
This crash is still under investigation.
Anyone with information should contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.
FOX19NOW will continue to update this story.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.