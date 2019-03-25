Cincinnati firefighter sentenced for attack on Xavier students

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A Cincinnati firefighter was sentenced Monday to five years of community control probation in connection with a violent attack last year on Xavier students at the Banks.
Justin Bancroft, 28, pleaded guilty in March to two counts of attempted felonious assault.
Bancroft also had to pay restitution of $17,344 to the victims for their medical expenses.
He was suspended until the outcome of the case. FOX19 has reached out to the Cincinnati Fire Department to see if Bancroft is still employed.
Last year, Cincinnati police arrested Bancroft at his Cheviot home on two counts of felonious assault and one count of assault.
Bancroft punched the students at 10:19 p.m. on Aug. 24 in the street at 161 E. Freedom Way, his arrest slip shows. He seriously hurt two of the victims by striking them in the face.
Ciaran Burk lost consciousness and suffered a concussion, facial fractures, black and swollen left eye and a black right eye, according to the report.
John Lannon suffered a broken upper left jaw, broken lower right jaw, structural damage to his teeth and a concussion, police wrote.
A third man, James Haney, also had head and facial injuries.
