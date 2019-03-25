Couple to be sentenced for sexually abusing young girls

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A couple convicted of repeatedly sexually abusing young girls over several years finds out their fate Monday.
Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Patrick Dinkelacker is scheduled to sentence Herman See, 50, and Angela Stites, 44, at 9 a.m.
Both were convicted earlier this month of multiple counts of rape and several other related charges, court records show.
See was convicted of several charges of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and sexual battery.
Stites was convicted of complicity to rape, complicity to sexual battery and endangering children, according to court records.
In addition, both will be sentenced on one count each of gross sexual imposition for forcing two victims to have sexual contact with one another, court records show.
The case came to light when one of the victim told Norwood police she was less than 13 years old when the abuse began and more victims followed, See’s indictment states.
In all, three victims were under the age of 18 at the time of abuse, which dated back to 2001 and continued through 2015, court records shows.
See raped the victims as Sites helped him, prosecutors have said.
