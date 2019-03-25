Dog found malnourished in Middletown is ready for adoption

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A dog that was found a little over a month ago severely malnourished is now ready for adoption.
Rescuers at Joseph’s Legacy brought the dog into their care on February 12. Rescuers said the dog is underweight and malnourished. So much so, they lovingly named him “Starvin’ Marvin.”
“He’s probably only got maybe five more pounds before he would not be breathing," said Meg Melampy, the President of Joseph’s Legacy, when he was brought to the rescue. "I mean, he’s pretty bad. He’s probably one of our worst.”
Even then, on the brink of starvation, rescuers described the dog as sweet and friendly.
His former owner, Ashley Kubilus, 27, is charged with first degree cruelty to a companion animal, according to The Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones says Butler County Dog Wardens conducted an investigation and determined that Kubilus did not ‘find’ the dog, but instead owned the dog for two years.
Kubilus says she was unable to care for the dog.
“This is not rocket science, you get a pet, you feed and take care of the pet or you give it to someone who will. This dog had been starved so badly I’m not sure how it is still alive right now," Sheriff Jones said. “She claimed she ran out of room because of buying new furniture so she kept it in a cage in the basement. The treatment of this animal is disgusting.”
Rescuers say Marvin is now a healthy, happy, two-year-old dog. He gets along with other dogs, cats, and children and would require an active family with a yard.
Anyone interested in adoption should reach out to Joseph’s Legacy at http://www.josephslegacyrescue.org/
