GoFundMe for Eastlake man charged with assaulting alleged child rape suspect eclipses $30,000 goal

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A GoFundMe account created for an Eastlake man facing a felony assault charge for the brutal attack on an alleged child rape suspect has reached the $30,000 plateau.
As of early Monday afternoon, the GoFundMe for 20-year-old Richard Adams, which was created by his uncle, has reached $30,943. More than 1,160 people matched the original $30,000 goal in two days.
Eastlake police arrested Adams for allegedly assaulting a teen boy suspected of sexually molesting a young boy.
“I was doing laundry and I walked out and there was the 17-year-old and he had the 5-year-old’s penis in his mouth," Adams told Cleveland 19 News.
Adams said he “snapped” and started beating the 17-year-old. He then posted a video on Facebook showing aftermath of the assault on the teen.
The 17-year-old boy is not being publicly identified by Cleveland 19 News because he is a juvenile, but Eastlake police said he was also arrested and has been charged with rape.
Both Adams and the 17-year-old boy have been released from custody on bond, according to the Eastlake Police Department.
Adams’ uncle says he created the online fundraiser to help with attorney and defense fees. He is scheduled to appear at Willoughby Municipal Court on April 2.
The reactions to the incident have been mixed. Viewers of “Sunny Side Up” called Adams a “hero” and say his charges should be dropped, while others say he should not have acted with vigilante justice and should have contacted police instead.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.