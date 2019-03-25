Junk yard fire closes Kellogg Avenue

EAST END, OH (FOX19) - Kellogg Avenue is closed between Stites Road and Wilmer Avenue in the East End due to a junk yard fire early Monday, Cincinnati fire officials said.
Firefighters responded to the blaze at 4538 Kellogg Ave. just before 4:30 a.m., according to a tweet by Cincy Fire & EMS.
The bulk of the fire was knocked down shortly after, but an excavator will be needed to get to the deep-seated fire, they tweeted.
They are waiting for the owner of the property to arrive.
“Resources in the city will begin to be moved around to offer the best protection to the city,” they said in tweet.
No injuries were reported.
