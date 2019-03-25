Plane struck by lightning makes emergency landing at CVG

HEBRON, KY. (FOX19) - A DHL cargo airplane made an emergency landing at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport early Monday after it was struck by lightning, an airport spokeswoman said.
A CVG fire and rescue crew was dispatched to one of the airport’s runways to assist as a precaution if the aircraft needed it during the emergency landing about 2 a.m., said Mindy Kershner.
No one was hurt, and the rescue crew was not needed, she said.
The plane appears to have smoke coming from the area of both wings as it lands, according to video shot by FOX19 NOW.
It’s unclear how long the plane was in the air when it was struck by lightning, Kershner said.
She also was not sure if the plane had just departed CVG or was flying in, or how many people were on board beside the pilot.
