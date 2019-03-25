Road closures, parking tips for the 100th Findlay Market Opening Day Parade

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The annual Findlay Market Opening Day Parade will kick off another season of Cincinnati Reds baseball this year on Thursday, bringing with it dozens of road closures.
The parade will begin at 12 p.m. so fans will have plenty of time to enjoy the parade before heading down to Great American Ball Park for the Opening Day Game against the Pittsburgh Pirates that begins at 4:10 p.m.
The following streets will close at 8 a.m. on Thursday:
- Race Street – closed between Liberty Street and McMicken Street
- Elm Street - closed between Liberty Street and McMicken Street
- Findlay Street - closed between Central Parkway and Vine Street
- Elder Street - closed between Central Parkway and Vine Street
- Green Street - closed between Vine Street and Logan Street
- Henry Street - closed between Race Street and Dunlap Street
- Dunlap Street - closed between Findlay Street and McMicken Street
- Logan Street - closed between Liberty Street and Findlay Street
Beginning at 11:15 a.m., the following parade route and cross streets will be closed:
- Liberty Street- closed between Vine Street and Central Parkway
- Central Parkway- closed between Vine Street and Elm Street
- Race Street - closed between Liberty Street and Fourth Street
- Fifth Street - closed between Elm Street and Sentinel Street
- Fifteenth Street - closed between Republic Street and Elm Street
- Fourteenth Street - closed between Elm Street and Republic Street
- Thirteenth Street- closed between Race Street and Vine Street
- Twelfth Street - closed between Elm Street and Vine Street
- Court Street – closed between Elm Street and Vine Street
- Ninth Street – closed between Elm Street and Vine Street
- Eighth Street – closed between Elm Street and Vine Street
- Seventh Street – closed between Elm Street and Vine Street
- Sixth Street - closed between Elm Street and Vine Street
- Vine Street – closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street
- Walnut Street – closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street
- Main Street - closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street
- Sycamore Street - closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street
- Broadway Street - closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street
Streets will remain closed until it is determined safe to open, after the parade has passed.
The City of Cincinnati wants to remind Opening Day goers it’s important to know where to go, get there early, plan ahead and use public transportation when possible.
Know where to go:
- From I-75 southbound – use the Freeman Avenue exit to Mehring Way to the Riverfront
- From I-75 northbound – use the Fifth Street exit in Cincinnati, then right onto Central Avenue to the Riverfront
- From I-71 southbound – use the Reading Road exit to Eggleston Avenue to the Riverfront
- From I-471/ Columbia Parkway – use the Third Street exit to the Riverfront
Get there early:
Fans getting downtown early will have a better chance of finding premium parking in Riverfront lots and avoiding delays from heavy traffic.
Plan ahead:
Before you leave you can take advantage of ODOT’s website designed to provide motorists with real-time travel information.
Public transportation:
The Southbank Shuttle, operated by the Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky (TANK), will transport fans from Northern Kentucky to Great American Ball Park. Metro will maintain service, but may alter downtown stops due to the parade. The Cincinnati Bell Connector streetcar service will begin at the conclusion of the parade.
Parking:
Parking is available in the many lots north of Third Street. Parking is also available along East Pete Rose Way, Eggleston Avenue and near Sawyer Point. Additional parking lots are located north and west of Paul Brown Stadium. Cash parking will be available in riverfront surface lots in the vicinity of Paul Brown Stadium and the Great American Ball Park on a limited first come, first served basis. However the Great American Ball Park Garage, the Central Riverfront Garage and the East Garage will be reserved for Reds season ticket parking pass holders on Opening Day.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.